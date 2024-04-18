Boston runners among thousands at Lincoln 10k

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The City of Lincoln 10k took place on Sunday, April 14, and saw thousands make their way around the city streets from Riseholme Road to Lincoln Cathedral. All abilities were able to take part, with some experienced athletes taking part as well as runners in fancy dress to raise awareness of specific causes.

The first race was held in 1997 and has become a popular event in the city every year since. Runners had the option of buying a T-shirt at the finish when they collected a drink, medal and goody bag from helpful volunteers and they could then relax in the grounds of Lincoln Castle.

The event is organised by Jame Tomlinson's Run For All, in memory of late athlete, mum-of-three and fundraiser Jane Tomlinson CBE who had incurable cancer. The weather this year was very kind for all those taking part. Bright and sunny with very little breeze. A perfect Spring morning.

Kevin & Nijil Mid Race.

Four runners from BCR made the journey to Lincoln for the event.

Steve Roberts had a superb run once more achieving a sub 40 time, crossing the line in 39.07. The result gave hime 7th in his age category. Karen Hindle put in a fast run as well. Managing to pick her way through the crowded streets nicely she stopped the clock in 51.53 and was very pleased with her time. Husband Kevin finished next and was just outside a sub 60 with a time of 1.00.11 which was another very satisfactory result for the Boston runner, with Nijil Vasukutty running a superb race crossing the line in 1.10.57 giving him one of his fastest 10k runs.