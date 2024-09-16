Boston Runners at the Great North Run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There certainly was a fog on the Tyne for this years running of the iconic half marathon.

On the 8th September, three Boston members headed north across the Tyne to the start line of the world’s largest half marathon,

The Great North Run, with over 60 thousand competitors taking part once again on its famous route from Newcastle to South Shields. This half marathon draws people from all over the world to both take part and to watch.

The weather was fine as the 60,000 runners waited to tackle the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields, then the heavens opened.

Sharon Houghton finished the GNR

As they took on the undulating course soaking up the incredible atmosphere, and the rain which didn't stop, it was clear that the weather wouldn’t deter them. All three reported a great run, although most of the time they, like everyone else, seemed to be jostling for space.

Karen Hindle led the club runners home with a PB run and sub hour time of 1.55.53. Sharon Houghton was next home in a great time of 2.14.08 and Kevin Hindle was very pleased with his time of 2.18.08.