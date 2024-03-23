Boston runners shine despite the rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The weather has been rather dyer for events in the last month and it was hardly surprising that the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon and 10k would see incessant rain fall on the near 1500 strong field that included five intrepid members of Boston Community Runners. They made the journey to Quibell Park Stadium in Scunthorpe for the event held on the last Sunday before the Spring equinox, March 17th. Undeterred by the inclement weather, the BCR runners posted some superb performances.

First held back in 2012, the Tape2Tape hosted North Lincolnshire Half Marathon makes full use of the flat terrain that Lincolnshire is famous for with only two road bridges spoiling a near flat elevation profile. The relative lack of shelter at the race HQ made for a somewhat chilly experience pre and post-race given the conditions but during the race it seemed relatively mild and for a change and not overly windy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the already saturated land and the volume of rain that had fallen, roads were surprisingly free of deep puddles with only an area in the closing stages that had runners splashing their way towards the finish line on the stadium running track.

Boston Runners at Scunthorpe