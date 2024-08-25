Boston Runners Tackle 24Hr Event

How far can you get in 24hrs? Six member of Boston Community Runners took on the challenge.

The events have continue to come thick and fast through the summer for the Boston Community Runners. A new favourite on the running calendar was down the A17 to Sandringham. Run Sandringham 24 is a trail running race against the clock, to take on as many laps of a 5 mile course around the Royal Estate and Parkland as you can in 24 hours. A festival of running with a distance for everyone – you chose how many laps you wanted to do.As a Solo, Pair or Team Runner, the 5 mile course is set within the stunning Royal Sandringham Estate, the Winter Retreat of the Royal Family. The 5 mile course took in all areas of the Estate, including the Royal Parkland, to ensure that runners saw all of the areas of this stunning venue in West Norfolk.There was the full running festival experience onsite. Camping was available from Friday through to Sunday and was also fully stocked with different foods. There was even music, an event village and onsite parking. Six runners took park all as solo runners and all had their own goals. Tanya Knight covered 15 laps (75 miles) and took 5th female. Sarah-Jane Eggleton covered 12 laps (60 miles). Steve Langford and Maurice Tompkins each managed to get 10 laps in (50 miles) with Barry and Janet Norton both completing 8 laps (40 miles).Apart from a few blisters between the runners and tired limbs, the Boston runners were full of smiles at their achievements from the weekend.