Boston runners take on the hills of Stamford

Some of the Boston runners

Another fine performance from the Boston Community Runners

Fourteen members of Boston Community Runners took the black and yellow stripes the short trip towards Stamford and recorded some great times. Lee Conway led the charge for the finish line, stopping the clock in 47.15.

Simon Jackson was next in, recording a time of 50.48. Jill Coleman was the third club runner home in 55.46. Michael Corney crossed the line in 57.33 with Nick Turner just behind in 58.49. Less than ten seconds seperated the next group of Boston runners. Nathan Saw and Mary Turner both finished in 59.13 with Karen Hindle taking a category 3rd with a time of 59.15. Simon Pickwell crossed the line in 59.24.

A last minute decision to take part saw Neil Goodwin with a time of 1.03.11 with Andrea Sylvester (1.06.17) and Sharon Houghton (1.06.18) just behind. Kevin Hindle crossed the line in 1.06.57 and Lynsey Ballans stopped the clock in 1.09.21

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.