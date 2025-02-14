Boston runners take on the Skegness 10k

Skegness runners ready for the off

The East Coast favourite returned with a new organiser and a new route.

On Sunday 9th February 2025, nearly 650 runners decended on Butlins on the East Coast, joined by 16 members of the Boston Community Runners. Partly to join in the chance of seaside fish n chips at a chilly Skegness, but firstly to take part in the 10K which has recently been taken over by Curly’s Athletes after being organised by the Skegness Coasters for many years. The sun was shining early on, but true to form, it soon clouded over and the easterly wind certainly lowered the temperature but it did make you run faster!

The new route started at the Pig and Whistle pub. It briefly took the runners out of the caravan park, before re-entering to run what seemed like numerous loops past hundreds of caravans, watched and cheered on by many caravan owners wondering what was going on!. Despite the somewhat repetitive nature of the scenery, everyone knuckled down and cracked on with the race. There was even a water station at halfway that was ‘manned’ by seagulls for those needing a drink which raised a smile with the runners.

The finish line of the very flat but twisty course was back at the Pig and Whistle where the runners had started.

First back for the black and yellow stripes was Steve Roberts who also took first in his age category, stopping the clock in 38.57. Quite a weekend double for Steve who also took an age category win the day before at Rauceby. Lee Conway was next home in 41.01 having also run at Rauceby the day before. Vicki Shooter was back with a solid run, finishing in 51.15 just ahead of Sarah Lea, bagging a new PB time of 51.45. Karen Hindle, another running a weekend double, clocked a super time of 53.45. David Cobb is rattling the sub 55 runs off now and managed a 54.37.

Kevin Hindle too is getting stronger and crossed the line in 56.39. Neil Goodwin overcame a few training setbacks with a great run of 56.45, just ahead of Rachel Batterham with another strong run, stopping the clock at 56.53. Andrew Daykin grabbed a sub 60 with his first run in club colours, coming home in 59.33 and Rachel Chapman is knocking at that sub 60 door with another PB run of 1.01.12.

Louise Clayton and Sharon Houghton had a super run together. Sharon was another who had run the day before. Both finished together stopping the clock at 1.01.21 and 1.02.22 respectively. Dawn Cobb enjoyed her run and was pleased with her solid time of 1.12.47 and Karen Daykin having her first club run was just behind, finishing is a time of 1.13.08.