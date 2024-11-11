Boston runners take on the Three Rivers Challenge

The Three Rivers Challenge returned again and Boston Community Runners took the black and yellow stripes to South Kyme on Sunday.

Seventeen members ran the 15 mile route that follows the riverbanks of the Slea, Skirth and Witham and took the runners through North Kyme, Billinghay, Tattershall Bridge and Chapel Hill before heading back towards South Kyme. The event is put on to raise funds for the village by the villagers and is open to both runners and walkers and is famed for it's lovely homemade soup and cakes at the finish.

The weather was perfect for the event and the riverbanks were pretty firm with only the rabbitt holes being the main obstacle.

The event saw Boston's Steve Roberts retain his title from last year finishing first in 1.44.08 and 3rd place went to Lee Conway, who was the next Boston runner home, in 1.57.36.

John Burton, Dan Clark and Martin Tebbs ran together and finished in 2.18.27, 2.18.28 and 2.18.29 respectively. Tanya Knight was the first lady home in 2.19.46 just ahead of Karen Hindle who managed a half marathon PB as well as knocking 17 minutes off last years time. Karen finished in 2.23.59. Simon Pickwell was next home in 2.27.10 and he was followed across the line by Micheal Corney in 2.36.25. Nick and Mary Turner ran together with Mary managing to knock over 40 minutes off last years time. Both runners finished in 2.44.23. Ben Fenwick-Rogers stopped the clock in 2.49.26 just seconds ahead of Sarah Lea in 2.49.30. The Run/walk competitors arrived next. Sharon Houghton and Tracie Charles really enjoyed taking in the views this year and both crossed the line in 3.40.22. Jill Coleman, along with Otis the dog, and Lesley Buswell again enjoyed their relaxed navigation of the course finishing together in 3.42.39

Boston Community Runners are a running club for all abilities and distances. They also offer a RunWalkRun group and a Walking with Purpose group. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays at about 6.50pm for a 7pm start from Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue and also arrange weekend social runs when events are not being held. For further information about the club and it's activities visit www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk or search Boston Community Runners on Facebook.