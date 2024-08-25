Boston runners take part in The Scredington 10k

The Scredington 10k is always a firm favourite and well supported by Boston Community Runners.

One of the largest club turnouts for the event was from the Boston Community Runners with 21 members making the short journey towards Sleaford. The route was undulating on the open back roads in the countryside and, as it has been of late, it was a very warm evening after a hot day with temperatures still in the early 20's as the race got underway at 7pm.

Steve Roberts led the club runners home taking 1st in his age category in a time of 39.56. Lee Conway followed him home in 40.57 with another PB run. Dan Clark was next to cross the line in 42.04. Steve Bates managed a great time of 45.03 finishing just ahead of Simon Jackson who stopped the clock at 46.14. Nathan Saw was next to finish in 50.27 and then came Simon Pickwell with a super run of 50.28. Sarah Lea had a good run with a time of 52.24 and was followed in by Rachel Conway in 52.57. Neil Goodwin crossed the line in 53.25 just ahead of Stephen Cornwell in 54.22 and Mary Turner, taking 3rd in her age category and getting a new 10k PB time of 54.26 whilst also smashing her 5k time too. Claire Jennings took 1st in her age catagory in a time of 55.16. Tracie Charles finished next and it was another great time of 55.53. Andrea Sylvester ran strongly to clock 59.22. Dianne Houghton, 1.03.42, had a strong finish and came in ahead of Fran Haunch who stopped the clock at 1.05.35. Next club runner back was Rachel Chapman in 1.06.51 followed by Sharon Houghton and Louise Clayton who ran together in 1.08.35. Carole Page rounded up a terrific evening for BCR taking 3rd in her age category with a time of 1.10.26.