Boston Tennis Club ladies claim Division Three title

Sport news

It was a very edgy penultimate weekend for all teams in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter League.

Despite the arrival of storm Eunice, matches came through and were played on Sunday.

Boston ladies’ fourths had their crunch match against Bannatyne-Humberston for the top place in Division Three.

Ironically, the deciding match was the most clear cut of the wins for this team of Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Norma Hunter and Sarah Grant.

The Indoor Centre was called in to play and against strong opposition Boston had a resounding 8-0 to become champions.

In Division One, Boston men’s firsts and seconds met, looking to avoid the relegation spots.

It was a draw between the firsts – Ray Frankish, James Newton, Chris Cook and Terry Mastin - and opponents John Gibson, Andy Clamp, David Makins and Ian Scott.

There was a good news for the clubs’ junior teams as both Boston’s under 18 girls’ and boys’ teams have been accepted in to the LTA’s Premier National Leagues for this spring.