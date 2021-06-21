Boston Tennis Club ladies progress in National League

Boston's senior ladies enjoyed success.

They got the better of the East Gloucestershire Club at Cheltenham.

A few years ago the Ladies The team was Jenny McGarel, Margaret Wright, Jean Burgess and Carole Evans under captain Judith Walker.

At the half way stage the team stood at 1-1. In the second round there was the second win of the day for the first pair plus the seconds won the first set of their rubber giving Boston Tennis Club the win.

The men play their fixture away at the Hallamshire, Sheffield in the near future.

The LTA held the qualifying rounds for the 11 and under County Cup finals at the weekend.

Boston hosted girls’ teams from Bedfordshire, Nottinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire as well as Lincolnshire.

Boston Tennis Club’s Matilda Buck played for Lincolnshire, who competed strongly with wins over Bedfordshire and Nottinghamshire and narrow losses to Cambrdgeshire and Hertfordshire ,who were the group qualifiers. Lincolnshire finished in third place.

One result from the Boston and District Mixed League which was the match between Boston Mixed 3 and Boston Mixed 4. A close match which was won 6-3 by Boston Mixed 3 – James Newton, Rachel Gedney, John Gibson, Lesley Gibbons, Ray Frankish and Hilary Calvert.