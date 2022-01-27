Boston Tennis Club ladies secure whitewash win at Grimsby

The young Boston orange players.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Winter Leagues, Boston Tennis Club teams continue their matches.

Boston ladies had a recent win against Grimsby.

The team of Rachel Atkinson and Rachel Gedney, Tracy Hull and Suzanne Patterson travelled and had a very successful 8-0 result.

The ladies’ first team had match previously against Eastgate.

In a tough away fixture it ended as a 4-4 draw for the team of Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney, Rachel Atkinson and Suzanne Patterson as the opposition first pair stood their ground and proved a difficult combination to overcome.

Boston ladies’ thirds had a defeat in their last match of the season although, overall, it has been a reasonably successful season.

Playing against Louth the team was Hilary Calvert, Claire Smith, Jenny Murphy and Tracy Hull and the result 1-7.

Boston ladies’ fourths in Division Three looked as if the team was heading for the fourth draw of the season when the team was up against Horncastle in a match played on

Saturday.

The team of Hilda Hastings, Jenny Murphy, Sue Dring and Norma Hunter fought hard in the second round and produced a very welcome 5-3 win.

The Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Mini Tennis Team Leagues continued on Sunday.

Played at Boston throughout the winter this league involves players at green level, orange and red.

With players from around Lincolnshire competing it was the turn of the orange teams from a variety of Lincolnshire clubs.

Orange tennis is for children aged nine and under on a three-quarter size court.

It was the turn of orange players from Boston, Lincoln, St James, Woodhall, and Louth.

Boston Orange firsts - James Blythe and Keita Cica - played Louth and Woodhall Spa in the group stage, whilst Boston Orange seconds’ Reuben Smith and Simi Falayajo played Lincoln Academy and St James in their group.