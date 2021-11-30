Boston Tennis Club ladies thirds get the better of clubmates, girls' team win league title

Boston Tennis Club news.

It was a difficult weekend for sport but, amazingly some matches in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Winter Seniors League did take place over the weekend.

If Saturday did not do enough to postpone any matches due to be played with high winds and rain, then Sunday brought less opportunity for tennis by delivering freezing conditions and a covering of snow.

It was not that the seniors are hardier and able to face such bad outdoor conditions, more of a case that they were able to play indoors.

There was premium demand for indoor courts and Boston ladies’ second and third senior teams played their Division Two match indoors.

Following a loss last weekend the thirds returned to winning ways with a 5-3 win over the seconds.

The seconds – Helen Duckett, Denise Priestley, Ron Thorogood and Sue Dring - stood even with the thirds after the first round of doubles with a close fought tie-break protected by the seconds preventing the thirds from taking the advantage.

The third team – Hilary Calvert, Suzanne Patterson, Tracy Hull and Jenny Murphy – came through to win three sets in the second round and the overall win 5-3.

The men’s fourth team travelled to Louth for a fixture in Division Two of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Winter Seniors League.

The team of Richard Cozens, Rob Bonser, Sev Smura and Phillippe Servonat-Blanc lost 1-7 although they were not as far away from a much closer result as the score implies.

Again, having the use of Indoor courts, the Boston players competed hard in the majority of sets with tight and closely fought sets but the opposition had the edge.

The previous weekend Boston ladies played away at Bourne in Division One of the Seniors League but missed out 3-5 in this the first match played this season for the team.

In the team was Rachel Atkinson, Tracy Hull, Sue Burnett and Rachel Gedney.

In the LTA National League Lincolnshire Winter 2021 the girls’ 12 and under team – Matilda Clark and Emily Pye - had a good 6-0 win against Stamford in Division One.