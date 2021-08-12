Boston Tennis Club Mixed Firsts continue winning ways

Boston Tennis Club news.

Boston Tennis Club sides continue their action in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Mixed Doubles League.

Boston Mixed 1 and Boston Mixed 2 are competing in Division One.

Boston Mixed 1 have made an excellent start and, on Saturday, there was a second win for the team against Louth.

Emma Mastin, Tom Brooks, Charlotte Priestley and Lucas East secured a very good 4-0 win.

Boston Mixed 2 played the first match of their season and it was a tough one against David Lloyd Lincoln's Seconds.

Max Jones, Isabel Wookey, James Newton and Rachel Gedney were beaten 3-1.

Boston Mixed 3 are playing in Division Two's southern half.

The match on Saturday was against Newark and the team had close rubbers but missed out 1-3.

Playing for the team were Carla Slade, Steve Holmes, Keeley Pearson and Phil Wilson.

In Division Three of the Lincolnshire Doubles League, Boston 4's Chris Cook, John Gibson, Andy Clamp and David Makins lost 3-1 to Sleaford.

In Division Five, Boston Men’s Seventh's team played Woodhall Spa.

Phil Cosgrif, Chris Mepham, Neil Buck and Michael Pagalo won a Championship tie-break 11-9 after the scores finished 2-2.