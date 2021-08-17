Boston Tennis Club team closing in on doubles title

Boston Tennis Club.

Boston Tennis Club teams are continuing action in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

The Men’s First team are putting themselves in what seems to be an an unassailable position at the top of Division Two.

Two matches against Eastgate and David Lloyd Burton Waters in close succession have bolstered the team’s position.

Against Eastgate the team of Lucas East, Max Jones, Seth Briggs-Williams and Tom Cozens won 8-0.

This last weekend a first team of Lucas East, Tom Brooks, James Newton and Geoff Short had a very good 3-1 win away at David Lloyd Burton Waters against their third team.

Boston Men’s Third team, playing in Division Three of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League, have boosted their prospects and placed themselves in a comfortable position with two recent wins against Sleaford Firsts and Grantham Seconds.

Against Sleaford, in an away match the team, had Ryan Frankish, Calum McCaig, Geoff Short and Tom Brooks playing asthey recorded a strong 3-1 result.

Against Grantham Seconds in a home fixture the same quartet won again, this time 4-0.

The Ladies also have some teams sitting comfortably in their respective divisions of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League.

The Firsts have only played one match to date in Division One.

However, the Boston Ladies’ Seconds are top of Division Two.