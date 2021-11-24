Boston Tennis Club teams lose unbeaten records

Tennis news.

The LTA Winter National League for Lincolnshire is progressing.

Boston seconds, captained by Tom Cozens, had an unbeaten record in Division One of the Open Men’s League with three consecutive wins.

A very close match on Saturday saw Lucas East and Calum McCaig playing for Boston against Rustons.

It hinged around a third set tie-break which Rustons won and Boston lost 2-4, now sitting second in Division One.

Boston men’s fifths, in Division Two, played away at Horncastle.

This really was lost by the narrowest of margins with both singles rubbers going Horncastle’s way 7-6-7-6, but the doubles was won on a third set tie-break by the Boston players Robert Griffiths and David Dunlop. The overall result was 4-2 to Horncastle.

Boston ladies’ seconds - Emily Stukins and Martha Baxter - came up against a very strong Burton Waters team and were beaten.

The girls’ 14 and under team had a 2-1 win against Stamford.

The team was Poppy Gibbons and Yasmin Everitt.

In the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Winter League, Boston’s senior men’s seconds played at Louth in Division One.