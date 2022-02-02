Boston Tennis Club youngsters scoop medals

Boston's silver and bronze medallists.

There were two matches for Boston Tennis Club teams in the LTA National Open Winter League 2021-22.

Boston Men’s seconds, currently at the top of Division One, played an intra club match against Boston thirds.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also Boston first team, who trail on matches completed, played against Louth at the weekend.

On Saturday Boston Men’s seconds – Lucas East and Calum McCaig - played against Pawel Aranin and Paul Aranin, who played for the thirds.

A good match, difficult to play on account of the very windy conditions and it was a 3-0 win for the second team.

The first team had a fixture against Louth at home and it was a win for the team of Will Cheer and Tom Mecklenburgh.

At the same time the ladies' seniors' first team also had a match against Louth Senior Ladies.

Boston’s Linda Barrow, Rachel Gedney, Tracy Hull and Helen Duckett had a 4-4 draw with the opposition.

There were some very good individual results for the team with Boston’s first pair on cracking good form to secure wins against county players.

It was a good result for the Boston Ladies as Louth sit at the top of Division One.

For the third week in succession the youngest players were in match action.

Sunday was the turn of the red teams to compete in the Lincolnshire Indoor Winter Mini Tennis Leagues.

There were teams representing Woodhall Spa, Louth, St James, Lincoln Academy and two Boston teams.

There was some nice tennis played by an age group who haven’t had much opportunity to compete over the last 20 months.