Boston Tennis Club's B team win it at the doubles

Boston Tennis Club news.

Boston Tennis Club Mens’ teams have been competing in the LTA National Lincolnshire League.

In Division one of the County League the B team had a good win against Rustons at home.

Calum McCaig, Michal Chmielik, James Newton and captain Ryan Frankish were level two apiece after the singles round was completed, but the doubles were won with ease for a final 8-4 result.

In Division Two of the same league, the C team slipped up against Spalding.

This is a two player League and Rob Griffiths and David Dunlop stood at one apiece after the singles but missed out on a first set tie-break in the doubles.

They then lost out in the second set to give Spalding the 4-2 result.

Saturday was also the beginning of the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Doubles League which, having taken a new two-pair format in 2020, never reached fruition.

Therefore Horncastle versus Boston Men’s Fifth was one of the first matches to get underway and test the new set up.

Boston’s Steven Holmes, Larry Churchward, Phil Wilson and Jason Washington came out the wrong side of a 3-1 result.

The Lincolnshire 14 and under County Cup teams – both boys and girls - were in action at the weekend.

A revised shorter format for this event was applied by the LTA, and following strict coronavirus guidelines the teams did get to complete their matches.

Playing for Lincolnshire were Boston Tennis Club members James Gedney, Ben Rudkin, Emily Stukins, Yasmin Everitt, Poppy Gibbons and Sofie Munks.

Both boys and girls finished in third place.

Lincolnshire Boys were competing at Grantham and came third amongst winners Hertfordshire, runners-up Leicestershire and Northamptonshire, who finished fourth.

The girls played at Boston and it was a very close group with three teams – Bedfordshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire - having two wins apiece.