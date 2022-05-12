Boston Tennis Club's Burnett leads Wales to Four Nationals glory

And he had plenty to celebrate as his country finished the weekend as the winners.

Mike finally got his chance to compete at the annual event between England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales after the pandemic put paid to his attempts last year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He helped Wales to victory at the Bolton Arena.

Club matches in the Lincolnshire National Summer Tennis event have seen the 8 and unders– the reds – Freddie Cook, Olly Clubb, Lottie Cook and Archie Wright represent Boston A against Lincoln Academy and Louth Indoor.

Boston beat Lincoln to take second place.