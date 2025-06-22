Boston Town announce retained list for new season
He initially joined the Poachers on loan last season from neighbours Boston United.
Zaluzinskis was added to the Pilgrims’ Under 23 squad last summer after impressing for their Under 19s and has also previously played for Lincoln City's Centre of Excellence side.
He had an immediate impact at the Mortgages For You Stadium, scoring a spectacular long-distance goal on his first start in January to help Boston Town win 3-2 against Belper United.
Zaluzinskis join a retained list of 15 other players who have agreed to stay with Chris Funnell's side next season.
They are: Dan Worthington, Harry Limb, Jordan Nuttell, Kallum Smith, Luke Wilson, Mackenzie Burdass, Richard Ford, Ted Gibbons, Fraser Bayliss, Jack Sellars, Jordan Tate, Layton Maddison, Matt Cotton, Pierce Hudson, Travis Portas
Funnell's squad also features Jack Gurney, a versatile midfielder who has made the switch from Harrowby United.
Two players who have opted to move on are Liam Adams and Lucas Dakin.
Boston Town's pre-season programme begins on Tuesday (1 July) when they visit Retford United in the first of six warm-up games. kick-off will be 7.45pm.
The other fixtures are: Sat 5 July - Boston Town v March Town United (3pm), Tues 8 July - Louth Town v Boston Town (7.45pm), Sat 12 July - Pinchbeck United v Boston Town (3pm), Tues 15 July - Boston Town v Boston United (7.45pm), Sat 19 July - Boston Town v Grimsby Borough (1pm).