Boston Town are second best against title favourites

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:49 BST
Boston Town remain in the play-off places despite suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat against title favourites Lincoln United.

The Whites were in control throughout and moved to the top of the United Counties League Premier North table with this win.

Jaime Ture gave the home side a 6th minute lead after smashing home from the edge of the box after a corner.

Gregg Smith had a couple of half chances to equalise, but Travis Portas was much the busier of the two keepers - and it was no surprise when Lincoln doubled their lead after 23 minutes through Jack McMenemy.

Travis Portas - photo: (c) Joshua HallamTravis Portas - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam
Travis Portas - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

Liam Adams had the Poachers' best opportunity of the first half, but his effort from distance was dealt with by home keeper Nathan Popple.

Tris Drummond killed off the game as a contest when he made it 3-0 after 53 minutes.

The visitors were more effective in the last half an hour after Martyn Bunce brought Lucas Dakin on for Jordan Nuttell and Pat Bad for Gregg Smith.

Boston Town are quickly back in action with two games at the Mortgages For You Stadium in the next week.

On Tuesday (3 September) they play Harrowby United in the league for the first time since 2016. Then on Saturday (7 September), they'we play're up against Daventry Town for the first time since 2019 - this time in the United Counties League KO Cup.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Doran, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Adams, Maddison, Smith (Bad), Nuttell (Dakin), Limb; unused subs: Field, Borbely, Ratley

