Boston Town are two wins from promotion

Jordan Nuttell celebrates the goal that condemned Sleaford to relegation - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town face Eastwood CFC at the weekend in the United Counties League Premier North play-offs.

They travel to Nottinghamshire knowing they're just two wins from achieving promotion for the first time in the club's history.

Chris Funnell's side finished the season on Easter Monday with a 5th consecutive victory as they came from behind to beat local rivals Sleaford Town 3-2.

The Greens needed a win to guarantee they'd be safe from relegation and led 2-0 early in the second half.

But the Poachers, who had rested some of their regulars, made 4 substitutions and stormed back to condemn Sleaford to the drop. Jordan Tate, Fraser Bayliss and Jordan Nuttell scored the goals that saw them end the season in 4th place with 77 points, their best league finish since 2006-07.

Boston Town were just 3 points behind 3rd-placed Eastwood CFC, who could have been champions if they'd beaten Belper United on Easter Monday, but lost 3-0. Instead Lincoln United won the title, with a 0-0 draw against Skegness Town edging them a single point ahead of runners-up Bourne Town.

Eastwood will be favourites for the one-legged play-off semi-final, which takes places at their Coronation Park ground on Saturday (26 April) at 3pm. Not only have they beaten Boston twice in the league season, but they also have the advantage of playing on their own 3G surface.

Bourne will be at home to AFC Mansfield in the other semi-final, also at 3pm on Saturday.