The final takes place on Wednesday (20 March). Kick-off at the Jakemans Community Stadium is 7.45pm.

Boston have previously won the competition 8 times, the first time in 1973-74 when it was still known as the Lincs Senior A Cup. A Dennis Reeson penalty was enough to beat Louth 1-0 in the final at Skegness.

Last April, the Poachers won it again by beating Deeping Rangers 2-0, also at Boston United's ground.

There could be some familiar names lining up against Martyn Bunce's side.

Lincoln United's Jake Park is the son of Alf, who played for the Poachers when they beat Spalding United in the final of this competition in 1988-89. Jake’s uncle Stu Park scored that night and also in the following year’s final when Boston beat Holbeach United 2-1 to retain the trophy.

There’s another family connection with current Lincoln United player Elliot Dye – his dad Darren Dye had a very brief spell with Boston, although it’s Dean Dye who will be better remembered at the club. Dean also played in the final win against Spalding in 1988-89 and scored 21 goals that season, one which saw Boston complete a memorable double under the management of Bill Brindley by winning the Central Midlands League Supreme Division title.

One player who will unfortunately miss out on the final is the cup-tied Will Langford. He has impressed in recent weeks but is ineligible because he played for Boston United in this season’s Lincs Senior Cup.

Cheaper advance tickets are only available online until 11.45pm on Tuesday (19 March) – priced £9 for adults and £5 for concessions (under 18s and over 65s)