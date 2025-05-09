Boston Town boss Chris Funnell puts pen to paper

Chris Funnell is sticking with Boston Town - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town have announced that manager Chris Funnell has signed a contract to stay with the club.

He has pledged his future to the Poachers despite attracting interest from elsewhere.

Funnell steered Boston Town to within a whisker of a first promotion in the club's history. They reached the United Counties League Premier North play-off final and led 1-0 with quarter of an hour to go before eventually succumbing to Bourne Town in a penalty shootout.

A Boston Town spokesman said: "There’s been plenty of speculation recently – and with the incredible job he’s done, it’s no surprise that Chris Funnell has attracted serious interest from elsewhere. We’ll be honest – we’ve had moments of real concern that we might be saying goodbye.

"Very few managers at this level are placed on contracts, but Chris isn’t just any manager. His loyalty, leadership, and unwavering belief in what we’re building here have been clear for all to see – and this contract is a major statement of intent from both him and the club.

"This marks a huge moment in our journey, and it’s a clear sign that we’re serious about progressing – with the right people, doing things the right way."

Funnell took over as manager in October when Martyn Bunce decided to retire from football.

Since then, he guided the Poachers from mid-table to a fourth place finish – their best position since 2006-07.

Funnell previously managed Lincoln United as they won the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy in 2023-24 as well as reaching the play-offs and an FA Vase semi-final.