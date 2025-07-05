Boston Town bring in new coach and physio
Matt Easton is an experienced UEFA A Licence coach who has previously managed Spalding United at Step 4 and served as assistant manager at Skegness Town.
Stewart Kelman brings top-level physio experience to the club, having worked with Lincoln United and Worksop Town, as well as in the Women’s Super League with Lincoln Ladies and Doncaster Rovers Belles.
Easton's arrival follows Lori Borbely's decision to step down from on-field duties to concentrate on his role as director at the club. His final game pitchside was a pre-season friendly at home to March Town United, which the Poachers won 4-1.
Harry Limb helped himself to a hat-trick and the other goal came from Kris Zaluzinsksis.
The United Counties League Premier North fixtures have not yet been announced but Boston Town have learnt their opponents in the national cup competitions.
They've been drawn at home to Kimberley MW in the FA Cup.
The Extra Preliminary Round tie will take place at the Mortgages For You Stadium on Saturday 2 August.
The winners of that game will then be away to GNG Oadby or Newark & Sherwood in the Preliminary Round on Saturday 16 August.
In the FA Vase, the Poachers have been drawn away to Hucknall Town in the 1st Qualifying Round.
That fixture will take place on Saturday 23 August, with the winners then travelling to Lutterworth Town in the 2nd Qualifying Round on Saturday 20 September.