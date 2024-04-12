Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He will lead the Poachers out for the last time tomorrow (Saturday 13 April) when they take on Ashby Ivanhoe in their final fixture of the campaign.

Lee retires after playing 175 games for the club over the past 5 seasons, scoring 27 goals.The 34-year-old has been a big part of the revival in Boston Town's fortunes on the pitch since Gary Edgley signed him in 2019.

Before arriving at the Mortgages For You Stadium, Lee had previously played for the likes of Spalding United, Boston United, Stamford, Corby Town and Holbeach United and established a reputation as one of the most influential wide players around as well as a lethal deadball specialist.

When Martyn Bunce's side won the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy last April, he was the first Poachers captain to lift silverware for 14 years.

Martyn said: "Lee has been a fantastic player for so many clubs in and around the county over the years, but for me personally we have enjoyed a great relationship built on trust and respect.

"I would like to thank Lee for all his support and effort he has not only given to myself but to his team mates and everyone involved with Boston Town FC. "He will be greatly missed both on and off the pitch, but I totally understand his decision to step down and spend more time at home with his wonderful family.