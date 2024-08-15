Boston Town come from behind to go top of the league

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Boston Town surged to the top of the table on Wednesday night by winning 2-1 at Newark Town.

It was a 4th straight league victory at the start of the season - but that didn’t look the likely outcome when the hosts took the lead after just 4 minutes.

Harry Limb equalised after 14 minutes with a header from a Liam Adams cross.

But manager Martyn Bunce suffered 2 further setbacks. First Jason Field had to come on for the injured Dan Worthington after 16 minutes – only for Field himself to be replaced by Jordan Nuttell just before the interval.

Martyn Bunce marked 100 games in charge by going top of the league

The Poachers switched their formation in the second half and came up trumps when Layton Maddison converted a one-on-one chance after 75 minutes.

That’s now 9 league wins in a row for Boston Town – a perfect way for Bunce to mark 100 games as manager.

Town: Portas, Tate, Millar, Burdass, Ford, Worthington (Field (Nuttell)), Maddison, Adams, Smith (H Bunce), Limb, Bayliss; unused subs: Borbely, Sellars