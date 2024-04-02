Boston Town complete hat-trick of wins against Skegness Town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They brushed aside the challenge of their promotion-chasing rivals to make it 3 wins inside 6 days and move up to 7th place in the United Counties League Premier North table.

Skegness are now looking anxiously over the shoulder at Sleaford Town, who could still pip them to the final play-off place.

Chances were few and far between in an even first 45 minutes. But Fraser Bayliss finished the half with a flourish as he smashed home the opening goal 2 minutes before the interval after being set up by Joe Smith and Dan Worthington.

Jordan Tate was man of the match again

Bayliss doubled his tally early in the 2nd half and Harry Limb came off the bench to make it 3-0.

The visitors pulled one back to deny the Poachers yet another clean sheet, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them from beating Skegness for the 3rd time this season.

Man of the match was Jordan Tate and the award was presented by matchday sponsor The Laurels.

Boston manager Martyn Bunce praised his side for their strong end to the campaign. Since the end of January, they've lost just one of their 11 league games and conceded only 3 goals, registering 8 clean sheets.

The Poachers have just 2 more fixtures left, away at Hucknall Town on Saturday (6 April) and at home to Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday 13 April, both kick-offs are 3pm.