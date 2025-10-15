Boston Town do the double over Blackstones to move clear at the top
But unlike the 7-0 romp at the Mortgages For You Stadium last month, this 2-1 away win was a much closer encounter.
Luke Wilson put the Poachers ahead after 28 minutes, although he didn't seem to know much about as it went in off his back.
Stones levelled 7 minutes later when Travis Portas made a good initial save, only for Nathan Rudman to net at the back post.
Just before the break, Matt Cotton restored the visitors' lead when they were awarded a penalty. Harry Limb's spot-kick was saved, but Cotton was first to the rebound to snatch his 14th goal of the season.
He's now the top scorer in the United Counties League Premier North.
Boston Town lead the table by 3 points and have an opportunity to extend their lead with 2 more home league games in quick succession.
On Saturday (18 October), they entertain Clay Cross Town at the Mortgages For You Stadium (kick-off 3pm). Their first league fixture against Grantham Town since 1971 follows on Tuesday (21 October). Kick-off will be 7.45pm.
Town: Portas, Gibbons, Smith, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Bayliss (Munton), Priestley (Burdass), Gurney (Zaluzinskis), Limb, Cotton; unused subs: Graves, Worthington