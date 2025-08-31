Boston Town earn FA Cup replay at the death

Fraser Bayliss was man of the match against Sporting Khalsa - photo (c): Joshua Hallam

Boston Town kept their FA Cup hopes alive with a last-gasp equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw against Sporting Khalsa.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They looked to be heading out of the famous old competition as they trailed 1-0 going into stoppage time.

But Chris Funnell's side have a never-day-die spirit - and Matt Cotton headed home in the 93rd minute to send the home fans home happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Poachers showed their mettle against higher-grade Khalsa, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

After a goalless first half at the Mortgages For You Stadium, the visitors took the lead though Luke Shearer soon after the interval.

But Boston Town will be in the hat for Monday's 2nd qualifying round draw after Cotton's late late show.

Some big names enter the FA Cup at this stage, including former Football League clubs Darlington, Hereford, Macclesfield, Scarborough and Southport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it will be a very tough trip to Khalsa's ground in the West Midlands on Tuesday for the replay, KO 7.45pm.

Man of the match was Fraser Bayliss, who worked tirelessly and made a real impact throughout the 90 minutes.

Town: Portas, Hudson, Smith (Burdass), Zaluzinksis (Priestley), Ford, Tate, Bayliss, Gibbons, Nuttell, Maddison (Gurney), Cotton; unused sub: Worthington