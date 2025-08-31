Boston Town earn FA Cup replay at the death
They looked to be heading out of the famous old competition as they trailed 1-0 going into stoppage time.
But Chris Funnell's side have a never-day-die spirit - and Matt Cotton headed home in the 93rd minute to send the home fans home happy.
The Poachers showed their mettle against higher-grade Khalsa, who play in the Northern Premier League Division One West.
After a goalless first half at the Mortgages For You Stadium, the visitors took the lead though Luke Shearer soon after the interval.
But Boston Town will be in the hat for Monday's 2nd qualifying round draw after Cotton's late late show.
Some big names enter the FA Cup at this stage, including former Football League clubs Darlington, Hereford, Macclesfield, Scarborough and Southport.
But it will be a very tough trip to Khalsa's ground in the West Midlands on Tuesday for the replay, KO 7.45pm.
Man of the match was Fraser Bayliss, who worked tirelessly and made a real impact throughout the 90 minutes.
Town: Portas, Hudson, Smith (Burdass), Zaluzinksis (Priestley), Ford, Tate, Bayliss, Gibbons, Nuttell, Maddison (Gurney), Cotton; unused sub: Worthington