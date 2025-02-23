Boston Town edge out Newark for hard-fought win

Boston Town Players Celebrate taking the three points away from home!

Boston Town claimed a vital three points on the road with a 2-1 victory over Newark & Sherwood United in a tense encounter at the JRL Brickwork Stadium.

Just three weeks after the sides played out a 2-2 draw, both teams were eager to come out on top in this crucial fixture. With an earlier kick-off time of 2:30 PM, the Poachers started brightly, applying pressure early on. Newark & Sherwood’s goalkeeper, Liburd-Hines, was forced into action early, keeping his side in the game.

Boston Town’s breakthrough came in the first half when Liam Adams was played through and unleashed a venomous strike from outside the area. Normally, Liburd-Hines would have been expected to make the save, but an unfortunate bobble saw the ball bounce over his head and into the net, giving the Poachers a 1-0 lead.

Newark & Sherwood Assistant manager recieving his red card.

The goal put pressure on the hosts, who responded with attacking intent. Around 15 minutes into the game, they were awarded a contentious free-kick on the edge of the area for handball. Dead-ball specialist Luke White stepped up and rifled the ball into the stanchion, leaving goalkeeper James Leverton with no chance and bringing the Highwaymen level.

Boston Town, however, were determined not to let history repeat itself. In-form striker Harry Limb once again proved his class, finding himself in a one-on-one situation with Liburd-Hines. Instead of taking an early shot on the unpredictable surface, Limb smartly knocked the ball wide, sending the keeper to the ground before slotting the ball past him. A desperate defensive slide from a Newark & Sherwood player couldn’t prevent the ball from crossing the line, as Limb wheeled away in celebration of his 32nd goal of the season.

The Poachers nearly extended their lead just before halftime, with Limb again in the thick of the action, but Liburd-Hines made an excellent save to keep his team in contention.

Boston started the second half on the front foot, earning an early free-kick that was crossed into the box, only for the resulting shot to fire just wide of the post. As the match progressed, the playing surface deteriorated, turning the game into a battle of grit rather than technical skill. Both teams adapted by resorting to long-ball tactics with occasional moments of interplay in midfield.

Boston Town fans enjoying the game!

Tempers flared midway through the second half, leading to a significant moment on the sidelines as Newark & Sherwood’s assistant manager was shown a straight red card. The home side’s bench was furious after the referee halted play for a Boston head injury, despite their own similar appeal earlier being ignored.

Chances were scarce in the second half, but as the clock wound down, Boston nearly sealed the win with a third goal. The Poachers looked through on goal, but Liburd-Hines reacted swiftly, rushing 25 yards out of his box to clear the danger. His clearance fortuitously fell to a teammate, sparing Newark & Sherwood from conceding another.

In the final moments of stoppage time, Boston Town showcased their game management skills, expertly running down the clock to secure an important victory and maintain their momentum in the play-off race.