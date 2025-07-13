Boston Town entertain neighbours United in local derby friendly

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 13th Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 13:28 BST
Harry Limb scored twice when Boston Town beat Boston United in 2022 - photo (c) Joshua Hallamplaceholder image
Harry Limb scored twice when Boston Town beat Boston United in 2022 - photo (c) Joshua Hallam
Boston football fans are in for a treat when rivals Town and United meet in a pre-season game on Tuesday (15 July).

It's the fourth year in the row that the two clubs have played each other in a friendly.

Boston United have enjoyed narrow victories in the last two games, but Harry Limb scored twice to give the Poachers a 2-1 win in 2022.

Boston Town have won their last three warm-up games, scoring 11 goals in the process. The Pilgrims began their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win at Lincoln United.

The local derby takes place at the Mortgages For You Stadium in Tattershall Road. Kick-off will be 7.45pm and admission is £7 for adults, £5 concessions and under 16s free with a paying adult.

