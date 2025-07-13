Boston Town entertain neighbours United in local derby friendly
Boston football fans are in for a treat when rivals Town and United meet in a pre-season game on Tuesday (15 July).
It's the fourth year in the row that the two clubs have played each other in a friendly.
Boston United have enjoyed narrow victories in the last two games, but Harry Limb scored twice to give the Poachers a 2-1 win in 2022.
Boston Town have won their last three warm-up games, scoring 11 goals in the process. The Pilgrims began their pre-season campaign with a 2-0 win at Lincoln United.
The local derby takes place at the Mortgages For You Stadium in Tattershall Road. Kick-off will be 7.45pm and admission is £7 for adults, £5 concessions and under 16s free with a paying adult.