Boston Town fans launch new group
The new group coincides with the club enjoying a boom on and off the pitch during their 60th anniversary season.
Membership for next season is now live and there are many benefits when you join, including a supporters’ group pin badge or sports drink bottle with the group logo.
Other benefits include: Discount on club merchandise and supporters’ group away days, free entry to one home game in the 2025-36 season (excluding cup competitions) and meet-ups, events and being part of the Boston town family
Annual membership fees for 2025-26 are: Adults – £10, Juniors aged 5 to 16 – £5, Under 5s – free
For more information, go to the club website www.bostontownfc.co.uk or search for the supporters’ group on Facebook.
You can also email [email protected] or phone 07908 093415 and there will be membership forms available at all forthcoming home games this season.
Club historian Simon Ashberry said: "This is a fantastic initiative – well done to Paul Miles for all the hard work he’s put into getting this off the ground.
"I’m proud that my great uncle Fred was treasurer of the supporters’ club back in the 1970s and we even used to have a school branch when I was a teenager – but I can’t remember the last time we had a proper supporters’ group of this sort."