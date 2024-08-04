Boston Town fight back to earn FA Cup replay

For the 4th year in a row, Boston Town started their FA Cup campaign with a draw.

In the last 3 seasons they’ve lost the replay – but will be hoping to make it through at the second attempt this time after a 1-1 draw at Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

The Poachers went into the game full of confidence after winning both their opening 2 league matches - 2-1 at Gresley Rovers and 1-0 at Skegness Town.

With first choice keeper Travis Portas unavailable, Jack Sellars made his debut in goal – and the Poachers were grateful to him for making some smart saves in the first half.

Boston Town leave the pitch after earning an FA Cup replay at Northampton Sileby Rangers

But Sileby broke the deadlock just before the break by converting a penalty to give them a deserved 1-0 lead.

Martyn Bunce’s side came back into it after the interval and Layton Maddison slotted home an equaliser after Jordan Nuttell nodded down a Dan Worthington cross.

The Poachers will now entertain Sileby in a replay on Tuesday (6 August) at the Mortgages For You Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.

The winners will receive £1,125 in prize money and visit Long Eaton United in the Preliminary Round on Saturday 17 August.

Town: Sellars, Worthington, Millar, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Maddison, Adams, Nuttell (Bad), Dakin (Burdass); unused subs: H Bunce, Borbely