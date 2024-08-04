Boston Town fight back to earn FA Cup replay
In the last 3 seasons they’ve lost the replay – but will be hoping to make it through at the second attempt this time after a 1-1 draw at Northampton Sileby Rangers on Saturday.
The Poachers went into the game full of confidence after winning both their opening 2 league matches - 2-1 at Gresley Rovers and 1-0 at Skegness Town.
With first choice keeper Travis Portas unavailable, Jack Sellars made his debut in goal – and the Poachers were grateful to him for making some smart saves in the first half.
But Sileby broke the deadlock just before the break by converting a penalty to give them a deserved 1-0 lead.
Martyn Bunce’s side came back into it after the interval and Layton Maddison slotted home an equaliser after Jordan Nuttell nodded down a Dan Worthington cross.
The Poachers will now entertain Sileby in a replay on Tuesday (6 August) at the Mortgages For You Stadium, kick-off 7.45pm.
The winners will receive £1,125 in prize money and visit Long Eaton United in the Preliminary Round on Saturday 17 August.
Town: Sellars, Worthington, Millar, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Maddison, Adams, Nuttell (Bad), Dakin (Burdass); unused subs: H Bunce, Borbely
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.