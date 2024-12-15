Boston Town fire blanks as Christmas derby fizzles out

Jordan Tate was named man of the match against Skegness

Boston Town’s last home game before Christmas fell flat as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Skegness.

The festive derby at the Mortgages For You Stadium was typically fiery and packed with incident – but the one thing it lacked was goals.

It was a first 0-0 of the season for the Poachers, who will see this a missed opportunity after the visitors had Bailey Dilley sent off in the second half.

Skegness were even down to 9 men for a while as Gary King was sin-binned, but the hosts couldn’t take advantage of their numerical advantage.

Their best chances were in the first half. Referee Paul Mcvey gave a free-kick just outside the penalty area when Lucas Dakin was upended – even though his team-mates and many onlookers were convinced he’d been fouled inside the box.

Liam Adams also struck the post but that was the closest the Poachers came to scoring.

Man of the match was Jordan Tate.

Worryingly, Dan Worthington, who had come on for Adams, had to be subbed himself after he suffered a nasty facial injury.

Next up for Boston Town is arguably their toughest league fixture of the season - a trip to leaders Eastwood CFC on Saturday, kick-off 3pm. On Boxing Day, Chris Funnell's side are at home to Sleaford Town, kick-off also 3pm.

They'll be without the suspended Ricahrd Ford and Lori Borbely for both those games.

Town: Portas, Tate, Hudson, Adams (Worthington [Millar]), Ford, Wilson, Dakin (Burdass), Maddison, Nuttell, Limb, Bayliss; unused sub: Borbely