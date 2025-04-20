Boston Town gear up for play-off semi-final

Jordan Nuttell gave Boston Town a 1-0 lead - photo (c) Steve Davies

Boston Town clinched a place in the promotion play-offs with a game to spare.

They claimed their spot in the United Counties League Premier North play-offs by beating Newark Town 3-0 on Saturday.

Chris Funnell's side now have the chance to become the first Poachers team to get promoted in the club's history.

Their play-off semi-final is expected to take place on Saturday (26 April) - but they'll have to wait until the final round of fixtures to learn who their opponents will be.

It will definitely be an away tie - against one of Bourne Town, Lincoln United or Eastwood CFC, all of whom can still become champions.

Saturday's win at home to Newark Town came in front of a crowd of 230, the biggest of the season at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

Harry Limb scored twice, with Jordan Nuttell getting the other goal, guaranteeing that Town would end the season in fourth place. It's their highest league finish since they were runners-up in 2006-07.

Limb now has 35 goals this season, making him only the eighth player in the club's history to reach that figure.

The only sour note was that Matt Cotton was shown a straight red card and will be suspended for the play-offs.

The final matches of the regular season take place on Easter Monday, with Boston Town travelling to Sleaford Town for a 3pm kick-off.