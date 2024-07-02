Boston Town get down to Earth
He's a sport and exercise therapy graduate from the University of Lincoln and will oversee everything on the medical side of things at the club.
Manager Martyn Bunce said: “We have been looking for someone of Jake’s expertise for a while so once I meet with him it was a easy decision and I really can’t wait to see the impact he will make at the club.”
Jake said: “I’m looking to expand my J3 Sports Therapy business and look forward to engaging with new clients, and hope the affiliation with the club will open up new avenues for me as a sport therapist.”
He said he was very much looking forward to the season ahead and hoping to play a small part in the success.
Jake joins as Boston Town mark their 60th anniversary this summer.
