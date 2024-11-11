Boston Town have to settle for an away point after uphill battle

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 09:28 BST

Boston Town moved up two places in the table despite being held to a 1-1 draw by struggling Kimberley MW.

The hosts, who hadn’t won in the United Counties League Premier North since the opening day of the season, took a shock lead after only 7 minutes.

But Chris Funnell’s side fought back and equalised after 29 minutes through a peach of a finish by in-form Harry Limb.

The 25-year-old is now up to 15 goals for the season, having netted 9 times in his last 4 appearances.

Lori Borbely praised battling Kimberley - photo (c): Joshua HallamLori Borbely praised battling Kimberley - photo (c): Joshua Hallam
Limb has also moved into Boston Town’s all-time top 20 goalscorers, with 52 in total.

Only 20 other players have ever reached a half a century of goals for the club – he’s moved ahead of Jon Rowan and now has the likes of Matt Price, Mark Cox, Dennis Reeson and Phil Scothorne in his sights.

In the second half, the Poachers toiled against the Kimberley slope but it was an uphill battle and they had to settle for a point.

Assistant manager Lori Borbely said a lot of credit had to go to Kimberley, who belied their lowly league position.

On Saturday (16 November), the Poachers continue their bid to reach the final of the Lincs Senior Trophy for a third year in a row. They travel to Northern Counties East League side Brigg Town for their quarter-final tie, kick-off 3pm.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Hudson (Bad), Tate, Ford, Wilson, Dakin (Bayliss), Adams, Nuttell, Limb, Maddison; unused subs: Burdass, Millar, Borbely

Related topics:Boston TownKimberley
