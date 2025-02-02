Boston Town heading in the right direction after stirring comeback

Kallum Smith receive his man of the match award after Boston Town's victory against AFC Mansfield

Boston Town came from behind to beat promotion rivals AFC Mansfield 2-1 and move to the brink of the play-off places.

The Mortgages For You Stadium was buzzing after Jordan Tate and Richard Ford both headed home from corners expertly delivered by Ted Gibbons on his debut.

Chris Funnell was left with a depleted squad as the unavailable Fraser Bayliss, Zane Millar and Macca Burdass joined injured Layton Maddison and suspended Harry Limb on the sidelines.

But the hosts were quickly onto the front foot and created a flurry of chances in the first half. One dangerous cross from the left fizzed across the face of the Mansfield goal and Liam Adams fired a presentable chance over the bar before Luke Wilson’s header was cleared off the line.

Travis Portas had rarely been tested until a well-worked goal by Kaylum Mitchell after 56 minutes gave the visitors the lead.

But the Poachers showed steely resolve to snatch back the initiative. Gibbons had switched flanks after Dan Worthington replaced Liam Adams and his pinpoint corner after 75 minutes was crashed home off the underside of the bar by Tate, making his return to the side after an ankle injury.

An even more powerful header by skipper Ford 10 minutes later completed the turnaround.

Man of the match was Kallum Smith, chosen by Smith Brickwork and Buidling Services.

The win moved Boston up to 6th place in the United Counties League Premier North table, level on points with Newark Town and AFC Mansfield in 4th and 5th.

On Saturday (8 February), they're at home again. Kick-off will be 3pm against Melton Town.