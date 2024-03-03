Boston Town hold table-topping Sherwood Colliery to battling 0-0 draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the second week running, they proved to be a match for one of the top teams in the United Counties League Premier North.

They followed up last week's creditable 0-0 draw against Loughborough Students with another goalless stalemate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Martyn Bunce was pleased with the result but now hopes the Poachers can push on and start to beat the top sides.

Richard Ford was named man of the match

Travis Portas produced some fine saves to help keep Sherwood at bay, tipping a deflected free-kick behind in the opening 10 minutes. But the hosts also had their chances, top scorer Jordan Nuttell heading the best of them wide from a free-kick in the first half.

The man of the match award was presented by sponsors Sam Marshall and Michael Gooderson to Richard Ford.

Sherwood manager Wayne Savage said he was disappointed to drop points but added: "Credit to Boston, who are always a tough team to play against."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result means Boston move up a place to 12th while Sherwood stretch their lead at the top to 8 points as 2nd-placed Lincoln United were thumped 4-1 by Loughborough Students.

The Poachers are now unbeaten in 5 games in all competitions and haven't conceded a league goal since late January.

On Tuesday (5 March) they make the short trip to Spalding to take on bottom of the league Pinchbeck United, kick-off 7.45pm. The Knights have lost all 7 games they've played so far in 2024 but they put up a spirited display against Town in the Lincs Senior Trophy quarter-final in November and their squad boasts ex-Poachers Marshall Young and Flynn Slater, who will be keen to make an impression.

On Saturday (10 March), Boston Town are away at Kimberley MW, kick-off 3pm.