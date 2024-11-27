Boston Town hope for a home game at last
Boston Town are gearing up for their first home fixture for four weeks.
The Poachers are scheduled to host Belper United on Saturday (30 November) at the Mortgages For You Stadium.
They're also hoping the recent wintry weather relents after their last two fixtures at Harrowby and Heanor were postponed.
New manager Chris Funnell's first signing Pierce Hudson could come back into contention after missing the Lincs Senior Trophy exit at Brigg because he was cup-tied.
Kick-off on Saturday will be 3pm. The postponed trip to Harrowby has been rearranged for Tuesday (3 December) at 7.45pm.
Both games are in the United Counties League Premier North.