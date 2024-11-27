Boston Town hope for a home game at last

Pierce Hudson was cup-tied for the Lincs Senior Trophy - photo (c): Joshua Hallam

Boston Town are gearing up for their first home fixture for four weeks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Poachers are scheduled to host Belper United on Saturday (30 November) at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

They're also hoping the recent wintry weather relents after their last two fixtures at Harrowby and Heanor were postponed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New manager Chris Funnell's first signing Pierce Hudson could come back into contention after missing the Lincs Senior Trophy exit at Brigg because he was cup-tied.

Kick-off on Saturday will be 3pm. The postponed trip to Harrowby has been rearranged for Tuesday (3 December) at 7.45pm.

Both games are in the United Counties League Premier North.