Boston Town hope for a home game at last

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 12:36 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 13:12 BST
Pierce Hudson was cup-tied for the Lincs Senior Trophy - photo (c): Joshua HallamPierce Hudson was cup-tied for the Lincs Senior Trophy - photo (c): Joshua Hallam
Boston Town are gearing up for their first home fixture for four weeks.

The Poachers are scheduled to host Belper United on Saturday (30 November) at the Mortgages For You Stadium.

They're also hoping the recent wintry weather relents after their last two fixtures at Harrowby and Heanor were postponed.

New manager Chris Funnell's first signing Pierce Hudson could come back into contention after missing the Lincs Senior Trophy exit at Brigg because he was cup-tied.

Kick-off on Saturday will be 3pm. The postponed trip to Harrowby has been rearranged for Tuesday (3 December) at 7.45pm.

Both games are in the United Counties League Premier North.

