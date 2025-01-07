Boston Town hope to return to action after New Year freeze

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 7th Jan 2025, 18:32 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 07:04 GMT
Richard Ford, will be missing once more against Belper United - photo (c) Joshua HallamRichard Ford, will be missing once more against Belper United - photo (c) Joshua Hallam
Richard Ford, will be missing once more against Belper United - photo (c) Joshua Hallam
Boston Town will be eager to get 2025 underway at last when they take on Belper United at the weekend

They haven't played since their 2-0 Boxing Day win against Sleaford Town.

A frozen pitch forced their trip to Deeping Rangers to be called off last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This Saturday (11 January), the Poachers will be keen to get playing again when they travel to Eastwood's Coronation Park, being used by Belper as their home ground this season.

It's a 3G pitch so should be fit to play despite the wintry weather.

Boston Town will again be without their suspended captain Richard Ford.

But boss Chris Funnell could give a debut to new signing Kallum Smith, who has joined from Lincoln United after making more than 500 appearances for the Whites.

The Poachers then have home games for a remarkable five Saturdays in a row, starting against Shirebrook Town on Saturday 18 January.

Related topics:Boston TownBelperEastwood
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice