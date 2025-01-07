Boston Town hope to return to action after New Year freeze

Richard Ford, will be missing once more against Belper United - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town will be eager to get 2025 underway at last when they take on Belper United at the weekend

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They haven't played since their 2-0 Boxing Day win against Sleaford Town.

A frozen pitch forced their trip to Deeping Rangers to be called off last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Saturday (11 January), the Poachers will be keen to get playing again when they travel to Eastwood's Coronation Park, being used by Belper as their home ground this season.

It's a 3G pitch so should be fit to play despite the wintry weather.

Boston Town will again be without their suspended captain Richard Ford.

But boss Chris Funnell could give a debut to new signing Kallum Smith, who has joined from Lincoln United after making more than 500 appearances for the Whites.

The Poachers then have home games for a remarkable five Saturdays in a row, starting against Shirebrook Town on Saturday 18 January.