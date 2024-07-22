Boston Town invite former players to 60th anniversary celebration
The club would like to invite ex-players to join them on Saturday 24 August.
The event will feature a football quiz and a screening of archive film footage
There will also be the official unveiling of the new history wall at the Mortgages For You Stadium.
It features photos of famous players and some of the most memorable matches from the past 60 years.
Club historian Simon Ashberry said: “This will be a great opportunity to look back at some of the many highlights since we were first formed as Boston FC in 1964.
“We hope lots of former players will be able to come along and enjoy chatting about old times.”
Boston FC came into being in the summer of 1964 after Boston United opted out of senior football because of financial trouble.
The brand new club played their first ever competitive match against Lincoln United on 26 August 1964.
The celebration event will be held on the closest weekend to the actual anniversary of that first match.
The Poachers are scheduled be at home to Eastwood CFC that day, with the event taking place from 6pm in the clubhouse.
