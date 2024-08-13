Boston Town leave it late but move up to second in the table
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Poachers skipper headed home a Jordan Tate cross to seal a 1-0 win over 10-man Heanor Town at the Mortgages For You Stadium.
A gripping contest saw both sides hit the woodwork.
But the visitors had to play for more than half an hour with 10 men after John King was sent off for kicking out at Travis Portas.
Portas had missed Boston Town's two FA Cup games, but was back in goal to make some important saves and claim his second clean sheet of the season.
Heanor also lost Mason Booth-Davis to injury but looked to have hung on for a point until that dramatic winner in the 98th minute.
Ford was named man of the match by sponsors Glen and Tom Carter.
Martyn Bunce's side have now won eight league games in a row stretching back to March.
They climb to second in the United Counties League Premier North table behind Eastwood on goal difference.
On Wednesday they were due to travel to Newark Town in league action before heading to Long Eaton United for their FA Cup Preliminary Round tie on Saturday.
That is their reward for beating Sileby Rangers 1-0 in the Extra Preliminary Round replay in midweek after having drawn 1-1 away in the initial tie at Sileby.
Town: Portas, Tate, Millar, Worthington, Ford, Burdass, Maddison, Adams, Nuttell, Limb (Beeson), Bayliss (H. Bunce); unused subs: Field, Sellars
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.