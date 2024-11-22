Boston Town legend reaches 500 appearances

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 21st Nov 2024, 17:59 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 07:58 GMT
Lori Borbely with captain Richard For, who has also made more than 300 appearances for Boston Town - photo: (c) Steve DaviesLori Borbely with captain Richard For, who has also made more than 300 appearances for Boston Town - photo: (c) Steve Davies
Boston Town veteran Lori Borbely has completed the remarkable achievement of making 500 appearances for the club.

He becomes only the second player in their history to reach that landmark after record-holder Lee Rippin, who played 641 times.

Lori made his debut for the Poachers in August 2006, an uninspiring goalless draw at Long Buckby. When he came on as a substitute that day for Paul Goodhand, few could have predicted he would still be pulling on the blue of Boston Town more than 18 years later.

As well as playing alongside Goodhand, Lori was a team mate in that first season of Micky Nuttell, whose son Jordan is part of the current squad, and Gary Bull. Lori, who also acts as a director coach at the Mortgages For You Stadium, has scored 59 goals in his 500 games for Boston Town, including a season's best tally of 11 in 2011-12.

Boston Town's historian Simon Ashberry said: "It really is a fantastic achievement, which is a testament to his dedication and commitment to Boston Town. It's no exaggeration to say that Lori has truly become a legend of the club.

"There are few more popular people in football and all our supporters will be thrilled that he's reached this milestone, I'm sure. It also seems quite fitting that he's hit this landmark in the club's 60th anniversary season."

