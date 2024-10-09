Boston Town manager to retire from football

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martyn Bunce is stepping down as Boston Town manager.

He’s retiring from football after being involved in the game for 40 years.

Bunce will take charge for the final time on Saturday (12 October) in the Lincs Senior Trophy against Winterton Rangers.

He says he’s decided to finish his football career to spend more time with his family.

Martyn Bunce is standing down as Boston Town boss - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

“I’ve loved every minute of my time at Boston Town,” said Bunce.

“But with the amount of commitment that goes with the job of manager these days, I felt I needed to finally spend more time with my family. I’ve got two grandkids now and it’s been pretty much non-stop for 40 years since I started playing as a 13-year-old.”

Boston Town chairman Mick Vines said: “Martyn has been one of the best managers this club has ever had. It’s so sad to lose him but I fully understand his reasons.

“We’ll certainly miss him hugely, there’s no shadow of doubt about that. He’s done such a lot for the club in his time here.

“He’s been a joy to work with. Managers like Martyn don’t come around very often. His wife Natalie has also done a brilliant job for the club behind the scenes.”

Mr Vines hopes there will be a good turn-out on Saturday to give him the send-off he deserves.

Bunce said: “We’ve had a lot of success in the county cup lately and we’ll give it a good go on Saturday so we hopefully can go out on a high. Then after that – retirement.

“Boston Town is an absolutely wonderful club. The chairman and directors have been great to me and the players and supporters are great people too.”

The Poachers are 8th in the United Counties League Premier North table, despite having lost their last five games.

But Mr Vines said the recent run of defeats had nothing to do with Bunce’s departure.

“I know he would have turned it around because he has a good squad of players. These defeats are only a blip,” he said.

Kick-off against Winterton is 3pm at the Mortgages For You Stadium.