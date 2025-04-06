Boston Town move closer to sealing play-off spot

Fraser Bayliss scored against Kimberley MW - photo (c) Joshua Hallam

Boston Town can clinch a place in the promotion play-offs at the weekend.

A win at Ashby Ivanhoe on Saturday (12 April) will be enough to seal a top five spot if the game between Newark Town and AFC Mansfield ends in a draw.

Chris Funnell's side remain fourth in the United Counties League Premier North table after beating Kimberley MW 2-0, with goals from Fraser Bayliss and Luke Wilson.

That victory extended their cushion above the nearest teams outside the play-off zone to five points.

Following the Ashby Ivanhoe fixture, the Poachers have two games over the Easter weekend to complete their league programme.

They're at home to Newark Town on Saturday 19 April and then away to Sleaford Town on Easter Monday.

Both games kick off at 3pm.

Boston Town are running a supporters' coach to Ashby Ivanhoe, leaving the Mortgages For You Stadium at 11am. Cost is £10 for adult and £5 for under 16s. Contact the club if you'd like to reserve a seat.