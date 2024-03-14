Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Poachers were left kicking their heels on Wednesday (13 March) because of a waterlogged pitch at Eslaforde Park.

That fixture has been rearranged for Wednesday 27 March, kick-off 7.45pm.

On Saturday (16 March), Boston Town are scheduled to resume their league programme when they travel to AFC Mansfield, KO 3pm.

Travis Portas has kept 5 clean sheets in 6 league games

Martyn Bunce's side will have high hopes of extending their 7-match unbeaten run which stretches back to the end of January.

By contrast, Mansfield haven't even scored over the same period. They've been hit by a number postponements which have restricted them to just 3 games since 20 January, losing 2-0 once and 6-0 twice.

The Bulls sit just 2 places off the relegation zone but are 13 points clear of bottom marker Pinchbeck.

Goalkeeper Travis Portas has kept 5 clean sheets in Town's last 6 league games and will be aiming for another shut-out on Saturday.

Next Wednesday (20 March), Boston Town will take on Lincoln United in the Lincs Senior Trophy final, hoping to retain the cup they won last year by beating Deeping Rangers. The final kicks off at 7.45pm at the Jakemans Community Stadium in Wyberton.