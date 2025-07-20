Boston Town ready for new season after unbeaten warm-up campaign
They held Northern Premier League side Grimsby Borough to a goalless draw in their final warm-up game.
The season begins in earnest on Saturday (26 July) when they're at home to Heanor Town in the United Counties League Premier North.
Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.
Manager Chris Funnell will be without the suspended Matt Cotton, who has one more game left to serve of a ban hanging over from last season.
The Poachers then have another league fixture on Tuesday 29 July when they travel to Wisbech Town for a 7.45pm kick-off.
On Saturday 2 August, Kimberley MW are the visitors to the Mortgages For You Stadium in the FA Cup, kick-off at 3pm.