Boston Town ready for new season after unbeaten warm-up campaign

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 20th Jul 2025, 22:53 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Boston Town manager Chris Funnell - photo (c): Steve Daviesplaceholder image
Boston Town manager Chris Funnell - photo (c): Steve Davies
Boston Town kick off their league campaign at the weekend after finishing unbeaten in their pre-season friendlies.

They held Northern Premier League side Grimsby Borough to a goalless draw in their final warm-up game.

The season begins in earnest on Saturday (26 July) when they're at home to Heanor Town in the United Counties League Premier North.

Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 3pm.

Manager Chris Funnell will be without the suspended Matt Cotton, who has one more game left to serve of a ban hanging over from last season.

The Poachers then have another league fixture on Tuesday 29 July when they travel to Wisbech Town for a 7.45pm kick-off.

On Saturday 2 August, Kimberley MW are the visitors to the Mortgages For You Stadium in the FA Cup, kick-off at 3pm.

