Boston Town remain in play-off contention despite second defeat in a row

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boston Town suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since December as they lost 3-1 at home to Ashby Ivanhoe.

After last week's 2-1 loss at Hucknall Town, Martyn Bunce welcomed Gregg Smith and Liam Adams back into the starting line-up.

Ashby Ivanhoe went into the game without a league win to their credit so far this season - but buoyed by a 3-0 midweek success in the league cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the visitors who took the lead after 35 minutes - despite having temporarily gone down to 10 men after one of their players was sent to the sin bin.

Jordan Nuttell scored Boston Town's only goal against Ashby Ivanhoe - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

After the break, another Ashby player was sin-binned - but again they were the team who capitalised, doubling their lead after 70 minutes.

Jordan Nuttell pulled one back after 76 minutes to give the Poachers hope.

But that was promptly snuffed out as Ashby made it 3-1 with eight minutes of normal time left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this defeat, Town remain sixth in the United Counties League Premier North table, just a point outside the play-off places.

They need to dust themselves down for their home derby on Tuesday (24 September) against in-form Bourne Town, who are just a point behind them in seventh and are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 7.45pm.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Doran, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Maddison, Adams, Smith, Limb, Bayliss; subs: Borbely, Bunce, Ratley, Bad, Nuttell