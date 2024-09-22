Boston Town remain in play-off contention despite second defeat in a row

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 08:07 BST
Boston Town suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since December as they lost 3-1 at home to Ashby Ivanhoe.

After last week's 2-1 loss at Hucknall Town, Martyn Bunce welcomed Gregg Smith and Liam Adams back into the starting line-up.

Ashby Ivanhoe went into the game without a league win to their credit so far this season - but buoyed by a 3-0 midweek success in the league cup.

It was the visitors who took the lead after 35 minutes - despite having temporarily gone down to 10 men after one of their players was sent to the sin bin.

Jordan Nuttell scored Boston Town's only goal against Ashby Ivanhoe - photo: (c) Joshua HallamJordan Nuttell scored Boston Town's only goal against Ashby Ivanhoe - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam
Jordan Nuttell scored Boston Town's only goal against Ashby Ivanhoe - photo: (c) Joshua Hallam

After the break, another Ashby player was sin-binned - but again they were the team who capitalised, doubling their lead after 70 minutes.

Jordan Nuttell pulled one back after 76 minutes to give the Poachers hope.

But that was promptly snuffed out as Ashby made it 3-1 with eight minutes of normal time left.

Despite this defeat, Town remain sixth in the United Counties League Premier North table, just a point outside the play-off places.

They need to dust themselves down for their home derby on Tuesday (24 September) against in-form Bourne Town, who are just a point behind them in seventh and are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions. Kick-off at the Mortgages For You Stadium will be 7.45pm.

Town: Portas, Worthington, Doran, Tate, Ford, Wilson, Maddison, Adams, Smith, Limb, Bayliss; subs: Borbely, Bunce, Ratley, Bad, Nuttell

