Boston Town secure emphatic win at Shirebrook Town

Jordan Nuttell getting on the score sheet! (Steve W Davies)

Boston Town made the 128-mile round trip to face bottom-of-the-table Shirebrook, who had bolstered their squad with eight new signings in a desperate bid for survival.

It was set to be a tough contest, but the Poachers rose to the occasion with a dominant second-half display.

Boston started brightly in what was always going to be a scrappy encounter. Early opportunities fell their way, with Harry Limb looking through on goal—only to be flagged offside. Soon after, Bayliss had a great chance to open the scoring, knocking the ball past the right-back before cutting inside and firing an effort that struck the side netting.

The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute from a corner. After a spell of possession, Matt Cotton showed his quality, dribbling away from goal before spinning his marker and delivering a dangerous ball into the box. Luke Wilson was in the right place to get a vital touch, guiding it into the back of the net!

The famous town team talk on the pitch after the game! (Steve W Davies)

However, Shirebrook responded quickly. A well-delivered cross from their right winger found the striker, who directed a header towards the far post. The ball ricocheted in, leveling the score.

As the first half wore on, Boston began playing long balls into the box, while Shirebrook simply cleared them straight back to Portas in goal.

Boston made one change at the break, with Nuttell replacing Gibbons, as they came out determined to take all three points and keep their play-off push on track.

It didn’t take long for the Poachers to regain the lead. Within four minutes, they were awarded a penalty. Harry Limb, chasing the Golden Boot, stepped up and confidently dispatched it into the bottom corner, sending the keeper the wrong way.

Harry Limb putting the poachers back in front! (Steve W Davies)

Sensing an opportunity to put the game to bed, Boston piled on the pressure. Nuttell came close to adding to the tally when he met a cross with a powerful header, forcing the goalkeeper into a superb save to tip it over the bar.

Boston looked dangerous with every attack, and in spectacular fashion, Jordan Tate unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box, finding the top right corner. The keeper could do nothing but watch as the ball crashed into the net.

Barely minutes after the restart, Boston struck again to seal the victory. This time, Jordan Nuttell got the goal his second-half performance had fully deserved.

From there, Boston managed the game professionally, limiting Shirebrook to zero shots on target in the second half. It was a dominant display after the break, showing the Poachers at their best.